iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $442.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $452.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.