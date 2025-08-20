iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 876026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,878,000 after acquiring an additional 736,159 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 661,194 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600,581 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,430,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,699,000 after purchasing an additional 503,393 shares during the period. Finally, TLT Family Holdco ULC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,436,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

