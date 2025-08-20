iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 491,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,414,000 after purchasing an additional 134,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $642.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $649.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $626.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.