iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 105,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,266,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,281 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,737,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 184,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

IGSB opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $52.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

