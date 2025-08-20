Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for goeasy (GSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for goeasy (TSE: GSY):

8/8/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$230.00 to C$235.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$255.00 to C$265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$215.00 to C$226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$235.00 to C$255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$192.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2025 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$230.00.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Company insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

