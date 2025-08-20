Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF Stock Holdings Lessened by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,158 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

