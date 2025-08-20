Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $84,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 352,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 174,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

