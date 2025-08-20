Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Raised by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

