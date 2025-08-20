Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Insmed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,113,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,864,000 after buying an additional 290,678 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,748,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Insmed Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of INSM opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $699,187.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,799.88. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,829 shares of company stock valued at $47,778,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.