Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells 418,338 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $45,761,993.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Friday, August 1st, Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58.

On Friday, August 1st, Baiju Bhatt sold 10,518 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,851.80.

On Thursday, July 24th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $42,620,275.44.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $26,966,067.48.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.