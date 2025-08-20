Insider Selling: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 11,757 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $23,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,071,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,004. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 37,514 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $75,028.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 70,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $140,700.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 3,957 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $7,914.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE LDI opened at $1.8450 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.2250. The company has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on loanDepot from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDI

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.