Insider Selling: Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,950.70. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lightbridge Stock Down 9.1%
LTBR opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Lightbridge Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $360.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.67.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
