Insider Selling: Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,950.70. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lightbridge Stock Down 9.1%

LTBR opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Lightbridge Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $360.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lightbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 60.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

