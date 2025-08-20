Insider Selling: GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 108,600 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $4,705,638.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

