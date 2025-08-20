Insider Selling: Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $146,850.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,779.78. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $145,500.00.

Shares of UUUU opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

