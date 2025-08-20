Insider Selling: Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $146,850.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,779.78. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 15th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $145,500.00.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of UUUU opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.