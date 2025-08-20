Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT Holdings Reduced by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,782 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.2950 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.5229 and a 12-month high of $41.9950.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

