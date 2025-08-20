Informatica (NYSE:INFA) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 49,104 Shares

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,213,850.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,015.52. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 15th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 48,929 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,185,060.38.
- On Friday, May 23rd, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00.
Informatica Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of INFA stock opened at $24.7350 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 7,053.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on INFA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Informatica Company Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
