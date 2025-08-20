Informatica (NYSE:INFA) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 49,104 Shares

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,213,850.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,015.52. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 48,929 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,185,060.38.

On Friday, May 23rd, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00.

Shares of INFA stock opened at $24.7350 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The firm had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 7,053.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

