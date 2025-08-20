Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in July

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 399,000 shares, adropof49.6% from the July 15th total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iida Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANTOF opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.44. Iida Group has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.

Get Iida Group alerts:

About Iida Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.