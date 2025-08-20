IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Holdings Boosted by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,684 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 5.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $49,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $8,507,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 193.9% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $636.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $688.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total value of $4,503,161.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,153.01. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $32,877,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

