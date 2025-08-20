Humankind Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $193.75 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

