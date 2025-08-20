Humankind Investments LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $312.4320 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.49 and a 200 day moving average of $380.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

