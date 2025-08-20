Humankind Investments LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

