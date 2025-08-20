Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372,839 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $180,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $71.5750 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

