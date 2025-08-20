Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $151.19 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $151,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $197.8470 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.82%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. William Blair cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.