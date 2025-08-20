Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $128.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 1,054.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924,677 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 19.50% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $128,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

