Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 15,545.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265,511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $121,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Life Line Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,782,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,382 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

