Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $135,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.6%

AVB opened at $191.2430 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

