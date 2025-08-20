Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 860,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF $EWP

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 860,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 14.20% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $142,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWP opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

