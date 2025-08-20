HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 62,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 297,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.8% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217,778 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $493,617.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,956.70. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

