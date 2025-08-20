Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SPLV stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

