Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

IWR stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

