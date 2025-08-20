Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,894,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,194,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after purchasing an additional 238,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,709.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,504 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,288,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 186,183 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%.The company had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

