Groupama Asset Managment Trims Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $17.2250 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.