Groupama Asset Managment Takes $2.77 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 124,717 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $36.3750 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.