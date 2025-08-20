Groupama Asset Managment Sells 1,437 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,588,195,000 after buying an additional 267,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $174.7640 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 129.83%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.64.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

