Groupama Asset Managment Has $2.93 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.56. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

