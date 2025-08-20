Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Arete Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

