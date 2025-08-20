Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on JD.com
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.