Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 256,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,289 shares of company stock worth $1,238,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $122.0510 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

