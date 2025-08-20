Groupama Asset Managment Buys 11,390 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 176.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE UPS opened at $87.7170 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.