Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $84.5250 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

