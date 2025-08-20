Graco Inc. $GGG Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after buying an additional 495,293 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,196,000 after buying an additional 486,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 9,453.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 395,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

