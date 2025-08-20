GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 709,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

