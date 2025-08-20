GM Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $743.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $756.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.68. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $945.05.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

