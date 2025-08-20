GM Advisory Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. $BWFG

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $81,404.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326.46. The trade was a 38.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 and have sold 3,722 shares valued at $142,892. Insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.3%

BWFG stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.28. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

