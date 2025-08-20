Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,665 ($35.96) and last traded at GBX 2,655 ($35.82), with a volume of 198722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($35.21).

GNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,650.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,275.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,011.01.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

