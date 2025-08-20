GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Breed s Hill Capital LLC

Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Mizuho cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $602.0670 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.07 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.90.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

