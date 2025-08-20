GDS Wealth Management Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 424.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $110,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,119.72. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.47, for a total value of $80,235.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,204.79. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,390 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GDDY opened at $144.5870 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.51 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

