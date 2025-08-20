GDS Wealth Management Has $509,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 141,593 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $242.0020 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

