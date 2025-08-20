GDS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 113.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 299,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 139.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 464,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $109,733,000 after acquiring an additional 270,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.4490 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

