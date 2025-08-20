GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 555,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,918,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of £13.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Further Reading

