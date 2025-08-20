Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.1940 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

